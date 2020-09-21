BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

SENSATIONAL Zimdancehall chanter Nicodemus Mutize, popularly known as Jah Signal, celebrated his birthday in style on Saturday during which various artistes took to the stage in a thrilling bash.

The NashTV venue was transformed into a massive, open-air funfair as the youthful singer turned 25.

Taking to the stage just an hour before midnight, Jah Signal opened the set with his breakthrough hit single, Ishe, sending the huge audience which followed him on the streaming platform into a frenzy.

From there, Jah Signal kept fans on their feet as they sang along to his popular songs as he reeled track after another off his discography.

Baobab Minerals boss Peter Ganya popularly known as Boss G, who is one of Jah Signal’s sponsors, told NewsDay Life & Style that the musician was an unselfish youngster who had a desire to uplift up-and-coming artistes.

“The young guy is full of energy and humility. At 25, he is the greatest singer that has ever graced this mother earth. One big thing in his kitty is how humble he is. His future is brighter than all stars you have seen in the skies,” he said.

“Nico is a proper genius in music compilation, listen to Kuchembera Zvadzo Chembere Dzekwedu, this was and still is a hit and the other thing is that he is an unselfish youngster who has a desire to uplift younger artistes. Last night he assembled a huge list of unheralded youth to perform at his birthday bash at Nash Paints.”

In an ecstatic mood, he recollected several of his vintage hits before breaking into his trending album and sampling his new

song.

Musically, Signal’s unique brand of fiery riffs and catchy choruses served as the perfect soundtrack to his high-flying, death-defying antics.

Musicians who performed at the event include Kabhidha, Ndunge Yut, Lindsay and Ti Gonzi, among others.

ZimParks granted the musician a gift which will see him tour the country’s parks for free, spreading the gospel of domestic tourism.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...