Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

THE Big Three — Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United — met over the weekend for an informal chat on how they can remain viable under the new normal environment.

The clubs’ chief executives met in Harare on Saturday to exchange notes on a number of issues, including player contracts.

The domestic football giants brainstormed on how they can get the ball rolling again. Other clubs’ executives were invited but did not show up.

There is likely to be a series of these meetings as clubs continuously engage with each to find ways of how they can best prepare for the new normal.

According to a club executive, who attended the indaba, the officials feel something good will come out of these engagements.

“The intention is to have everyone who matters in football to have some input into the transformation of our industry,’’ said the official.

“There are many good ideas, expertise, skills, experience and intentions among Zimbabweans, within and outside Zimbabwe, to generate national conversations, debates and, most importantly, dialogue to move our football to better and greater heights.

“We cannot continue to do the same wrong things and hope, and pray, that something good will come out of it.

“If football is to resume in its “normal format,” it is wise and recommended that stakeholders should see it through the same lens and lyric from the same hymn sheet.’’

He said, as of now, the conversations were informal.

“The conversations are informal and not at PSL or board of governors level,’’ he said.

“Clubs have common problems. Player contracts are expiring soon and so there is need to share ideas around that during the lockdown period.

“The meeting also touched on where the clubs can strengthen their administrative issues and how they can compete better.

“Clubs have lost sponsorship deals during the pandemic and clubs are affected by a lack of good facilities to play matches, as well as broadcasting rights, so there was a lot to catch up on and discuss.’’

During the formation of the modern Premiership in 1992, the club executives of clubs such as Dynamos, Highlanders, CAPS United, Black Rhinos and Chapungu led the conversations around the establishment of the league.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA board which met on Saturday came up with a position regarding the proposals they received from the Government last week. ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, said the board discussed the proposals at length.

“We sat, as the board, and deliberated on the Government proposal. We will share with them, the resolutions, before a joint press conference is held again,’’ said Kamambo.

“The discussions were fruitful and the bottom line is everyone wants football to start.

“The Ministry’s proposal of a bio-bubble concept was also discussed at length.

“We have tasked women’s football, and the PSL, to come up with some documents, which we will attach to the main recommendations.

“They are our affiliates and they go with what we say as the main board. We would want our league to start.’’

