Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls couple which operates a shebeen has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man with a screwdriver 32 times before pulling his privates until he became unconscious.

Christopher Lyuhya (37) and Jacqueline Nhidza (36) who operate a shebeen at their house, Number 1326 Chinotimba, allegedly undressed an unconscious Mr Tendai Zengeni who is the complainant and dumped his body in a drain as they thought he was dead.

The complainant and his wife Ms Gloria Mcilo had been drinking beer at the accused couple’s home on Saturday last week when he was attacked.

It is alleged that Mr Zengeni and Ms Mcilo borrowed beer from the couple and offered a cellphone as surety that they would bring the money the following day.

A misunderstanding later ensued over the money.

Lyuhya allegedly pushed Ms Mcilo outside the house and closed the door before he grabbed Mr Zengeni by the neck while his wife Nhidza stabbed him.

Ms Mcilo tried in vain to open the door to save her husband who was screaming for help inside the house.

She then ran to a nearby council office to seek help from municipal police.

She did not find her husband at the couple’s house when she returned and upon checking she found him lying unconscious and naked in a trench.

Some neighbours helped her carry him home before she reported the matter to the police.

Lyuhya and Nhidza were arrested last Monday and were not asked to plead to attempted murder when the couple appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.

The couple was remanded in custody to September 30.

Prosecuting Mr Bheki Tshabalala said the couple stabbed Mr Zengeni following a misunderstanding over money.

“Acting in common purpose the accused got hold of the complainant and stabbed him with a screwdriver 32 times on both thighs and buttocks. The two went on to pull the complainant’s genitals, undressed him completely and took him to the drainage and dumped him thinking he was dead since he was unconscious,” said Mr Tshabalala.

Mr Zengeni’s clothes were recovered from the couple’s house.

The complainant’s privates were also injured and he was admitted to Victoria Falls Hospital for treatment. — @ncubeleon

Like this: Like Loading...