Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NINETEEN-year-old R&B songstress Tadiwa Helen Nyati is on a mission to claim a spot in the cut-throat industry as she is making final touches on an album set to rock the airwaves.

Eager to be Zimbabwe’s hottest R&B thing ever, Helen will drop her debut 10-track album next month titled Galaxy, a follow up to the five singles under her belt.

To show that she means business, Helen has roped in adept artistes from the city, among them Fab G Mshana kaGogo, Msiz’Kay, Cal_Vin, Cliff Jeans, D Mile and Mandie Mae.

The album was produced by Mutual Friends Ent, Ymyles,Troy Larmain and was mixed and mastered by M9.

The Romney Park-based songstress said the album will be a reflection of her musical career.

“It is time that I claim being the Queen of RnB in the city and countrywide through the album that I will launch next month. The album resonates mostly with my musical life and personal experiences which may be similar to my fans.

“The album consists of tracks Rich Love, Mama ft Fab G Mshana kaGogo and Cliff Jean, Mudiwa ft D.Mile, Don’t Go ft Msizkay, Believe Me ft Cal_Vin, Seng’khathele, Friday Noon, Ndizofika, Rolling ft Mandie Mae, Depressed and the bonus track titled What your Mama Gave Ya,” said Helen.

She added that the name of the album, Galaxy, means different stars which shows the abundance of soothful rhythms on the songs.

“Galaxy means different stars. So the album consists of different heart-warming dance songs. The songs consist of experiences that we face on a daily basis as a society.

“I wanna make a name for myself with the upcoming album, change lives, make people view certain things with a positive eye, give hope to those who feel like giving up and make mothers feel appreciated,” said Helen.

To tease up the album launch which will be found on a number of digital platforms, Helen recently released the track Rich Love.

“It’s a song for lovebirds who are keeping the love real, never faking it, not afraid of what people say, not ashamed and proud to have each other and walk around holding hands proving to everyone that what they have going on is a big deal,” said Helen.

She got onto the music scene in 2018 with her debut song titled Life that played a pivotal role in making her realise her calling in music.

Her fans pushed her to drop more singles that include the heart-warming Amai. — @mthabisi_mthire.

