Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF members have been called upon to take the process of electing District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members seriously and ensure that they choose people who will further push the party to prosperity ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking at a Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Lupane yesterday to receive Curriculum Vitaes for contesting members, the party’s Secretary for Health, Child Care and the Elderly, Dr David Parirenyatwa, said President Mnangagwa has made it clear on the importance of the exercise.

He said the party should avoid mistakes that were made post-2012 when DCCs had to be abolished as they were modelling themselves as the centres of power.

“This is an important exercise to the President, which is why he sent the party’s National Political Commissar, Victor Matemedanda to come and lead this process. First, they were successfully held in Harare and Bulawayo, today we are here to complete the process in the remaining provinces, where we will collect CVs for those who will contest for further vetting.

“However, I must call on those that will be elected to know the party’s constitution, know their roles and avoid a situation where they misguide themselves like what we had when we had to ban DCCs in 2012,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He called on party members not to be power hungry noting that the process was meant to ensure the ruling party’s success.

“It raises a lot of questions when we have someone who is in a high organ in the party wanting to hold a position in the DCC, what we have said is that anyone who holds a higher position and wants to hold a DCC position they should resign their other position.

“We have to further strategically elect members into these positions knowing that this has a huge bearing towards the success of the party. We can’t have someone who joined the party yesterday suddenly rising to these positions. Let’s analyse members’ commitment to party business before we elect them,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Meanwhile, Dr Parirenyatwa called on the party to continue being vigilant in the wake of Covid-19 saying there was a need for members to continue heeding the Government’s call on social distancing and sanitisation to contain the spread of the disease.

“We have to have it in mind that this pandemic has given us a new normal therefore we must continue practicing the guidelines given to us by the World Health Organisation and the Government.

“As party members we must know that this pandemic is within us and can affect the party directly. Yes our national infection figures are going down but let’s not be ignorant,” he said.

Dr Parirenyatwa was accompanied by Mashonaland Central Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Monica Mavhunga, where they received CVs for candidates in the seven districts in the province.

Like this: Like Loading...