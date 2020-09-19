Society Reporter

GOSPEL singer, Blessing Deve, has released a new single that is receiving positive reviews.

The single titled “Zita raJesu” is the budding singer’s second project after her debut album “God is Able” that was released in 2016.

“Zita raJesu” was officially launched on September 11 and had an accompanying video.

“I wrote the track ‘Zita raJesu’ last year and recorded it two months ago. The inspiration came from a verse in the book of Philippians 2 vs 9-11, which reveals the power and authority in the name of Jesus,” said Deve.

The song was produced at Your Sound Africa Studios by Nigel Nyangombe.

“Zita raJesu talks about Jesus’ power to heal, save and deliver those that are bound. It brings hope to the hopeless,” adds the singer.

The single is now available on Buddie Beatz and Godsent App.

In the lyrics, Deve refers to God as the Provider, Mighty Warrior and the Great in all battles.

“My life has been filled with miracles and I felt it was worthy of acknowledging what God has done for me and my family,” she said.

The chorus talks of exalting the name of God, as inspired by a testimony that happened to her 15 years ago when she delivered her daughter.

The songstress declares herself as God’s ambassador.

Similarly, Deve believes her life mission is now being gradually accomplished.

“As I was going through the bible in Philippians, I felt like the scripture was a pure narration of my life and reflecting to my miracle-filled life. I felt the urge to thank God through song.

“It feels great, the new release is being received well, and it is being aired on some radio stations, and listeners are giving good feedback. This means that my mission of preaching the gospel of the goodness of God is being accomplished,” she said.

