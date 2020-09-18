Farirai Machivenyika and Joseph Madzimure

President Mnangagwa has shot down claims of a crisis in the country, thanking Zimbabweans for remaining resolute in defiance of machinations by opposition elements bent on fomenting political instability.

In his opening remarks during the 113th Ordinary Session of Zanu PF’s Central Committee in Harare yesterday, the ruling party’s President and First Secretary said the so-called crisis only existed in the minds of the opposition.

Like any other country, Zimbabwe was facing challenges which the Government was tackling.

President Mnangagwa said the Central Committee meeting was taking place at a time of failed machinations by Zanu PF’s detractors on social media to reverse and destabilise the unity, peace, security and development milestones that the ruling party had achieved.

“I applaud the people of Zimbabwe and the leadership of the party for remaining resolute in defiance of the opposition’s regime change agenda and worrying levels of self-hate through a sustained call to make our country ungovernable saying there was a crisis in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The crisis exists in their minds, the crisis exists in their parties, the crisis exists in their bedrooms but not in the country. We have challenges like any other country in the region has and we are resolved to face these challenges head on. We will not seek outside mediation to deal with challenges which they themselves have.”

He said the solidarity existing between Zanu PF and other leaders of sister liberation movement parties in the region like the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa remained strong and would not be shaken by social media.

“We have elements peddling falsehoods that there is misunderstanding between Zanu PF and the ANC. Hakuna (there is nothing like that),” he said.

The President said he was in constant communication with his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and other leaders of sister political parties.

He urged Zimbabweans not to be side-tracked by elements bent on causing disharmony in the country but focus on the development agenda being pursued by Government.

“We must therefore maintain total control of our party’s legacy ideals mounted on the struggle for broad-based economic emancipation, patriotism, loyalty, discipline and forever be masters of our own destiny,” President Mnangagwa said.

He exhorted party cadres to work towards fulfilment of the 2018 harmonised elections manifesto and resolutions passed at the 2019 Annual People’s Conference held in Goromonzi.

Mobilisation and increasing the party’s membership remained a critical function of all structures and organs while the District Coordinating Committees that were being re-established would play an important part in grassroots membership.

President Mnangagwa said his Government believed in servant leadership that had sought the betterment of people’s livelihoods even in times of crises like droughts, cyclones, illegal sanctions and the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic.

“Through my Government’s unequivocal and direct intervention, the macro-economic environment is stabilising and volatility of the foreign exchange rate and in the prices of goods and services has been reduced,” he said.

He added that key sectors of the economy like mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, ICT’s and infrastructure development had seen notable investments and creation of jobs with NSSA reporting that 214 000 new jobs had been created.

On the land reform, the President reiterated that the historic programme was irreversible as it formed the basis of the liberation struggle.

He however, urged beneficiaries to fully utilise their land for local and export markets.

Turning to the forthcoming cropping season, the President said farmers should adequately prepare and commended the overwhelming response to the Presidential Climate Proofed Pfumvudza Programme across the country.

“Government will continue to facilitate irrigation development, mechanisation and extension services. Party members are urged to harness all these initiatives towards the achievement of a US$8,2 billion agriculture sector by 2025,” President Mnangagwa said.

Other notable investments were being made in road construction, the energy sector and dam construction.

“The devolution programme has become and must continue to be an effective mechanism through which we speedily uplift the quality of life for our people in all parts of the country, especially in previously marginalised communities. Our nation building and development agenda must be propelled by the party.”

He said Government would remain resolute in fighting corruption and urged party members to adhere to a culture of hard work and accountability.

Following his tour of the Zion Christian Church Mbungo Agro-Industrial Park on Thursday, President Mnangagwa urged other churches to emulate such projects.

“I call on churches in our country and the nation as a whole, to shift our mindset and re-orient our discourse towards economic productivity.

“We need productivity. The development of a country is productivity based that’s the only way we can develop this country, that’s the only way we can better the lives of our people.

“No country develops out of violent demonstrations and social media. Let us shun divisive and evil concoctions by merchants of doom and their handlers who are bent on keeping our country stuck in a cycle of disunity and confusion. Let us continue to preach unity, peace, love and harmony so that we develop our nation,” he said.

Before the commencement of proceedings, Central Committee members congratulated President Mnangagwa for turning 78 on Tuesday.

The Central Committee also observed a minute of silence in honour of the 234 senior party cadres who have died since January this year.

Out of the 234, four were declared national heroes, 183 liberation war heroes, 44 liberation heroes while three received State assisted funerals. Yesterday’s meeting was attended by only 100 out of 300 members to enable observance of social distancing protocols.

