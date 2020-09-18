Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has hailed local artistes for their role in reminding people of the days of the liberation struggle when music played a critical role in reflecting the country’s aspirations.

He said this last night in a live televised address ahead of the “ZimOneness Music” e-gala held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC.)

The gala, which ran under the theme, “Honouring Our Heroes, Celebrating Independence, Peace, Unity and Development in March Towards Vision 2030”, was aired on ZBC TV and radio stations.

Because of the global pandemic and in line with lockdown restrictions, members of the public could not attend.

The gala was hosted under a virtual process with fans following proceedings on television, social media and radio.

“As it was in the days of the liberation struggle, music and the creative arts, play a critical role in expressing our present dreams and aspirations for the future, hence this historic e-gala. I know that we had planned for jubilant and extravagant celebrations. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen us adjust our plans. Most of us would have wanted to celebrate this historic milestone side by side with our artistes, friends, and family but this will not be possible.

“For now, let us enjoy the rich creativity of our artistes from the comfort of our homes. Time shall come where we will celebrate physically together,” said President Mnangagwa.

He paid tribute to the gallant heroes who waged war of liberation which saw Zimbabwe attaining independence in April 1980.

“We are forever grateful to our living and departed heroes and heroines who paid the supreme sacrifice to bring about the freedom, sovereignty and self-determination we are enjoying to this day. Some are laid at the National Shrine as well as at provincial and district heroes acres throughout the country. We pay homage to those who lie in marked graves and unmarked graves in Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, Botswana and here in Zimbabwe,” said the President.

Some of the musicians who entertained viewers last night were Mechanic Manyeruke, Sulu Chimbetu, Leonard Zhakata and Michael Mahendere.

Many other artistes including Selmor Mtukudzi, Killer T, Chief Hwenje and Sandra Ndebele were also expected to perform.

