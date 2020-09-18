Address by President Mnangagwa on the occasion of the e-Gala celebrations marking the commemoration of the 40th Independence, Heroes and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Days

Fellow Zimbabweans

I warmly greet the multitudes watching this event via different media platforms throughout Zimbabwe and those compatriots abroad. This is a joyous day for all of us, as one nation, one people, those within the country and abroad, good evening.

This event marks delayed celebrations, though virtually, of our 40th anniversary of our Independence Day.

We are forever grateful to our living and departed heroes and heroines who paid the supreme sacrifice to bring about the freedom, sovereignty and self-determination we are enjoying to this day.

Some are laid at the National Shrine, as well as at Provincial and District Heroes Acres throughout the country.

We pay homage to those who lie in marked and unmarked graves in Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Angola, Botswana and here in Zimbabwe.

By the same token, we equally acknowledge and celebrate the immense contribution that our Zimbabwe Defence Forces continue to make towards guaranteeing peace, security, stability and the territorial integrity of our beloved Zimbabwe.

As we reflect on the years gone by, let us also strengthen our resolve to build a brighter future and the Zimbabwe we all want, through economic productivity, hard honest work, as a united and peaceful people.

Let us strive to increase productivity across all sectors of our economy by leveraging on contemporary science, technology and innovation.

Rest assured that we will never reverse our Land Reform Programme.

It is what our heroes fought for and the onus is on us who remain to unflinchingly defend this heritage bequeathed to us and the future generations.

Fellow countrymen,

As it was in the days of the liberation struggle, music and the creative arts play a critical role in expressing our present dreams and aspirations for the future; hence this historic e-Gala.

I know that we had planned for jubilant and extravagant celebrations; however, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen us adjust our plans.

Most of us would have wanted to celebrate this historic milestone side by side with our artistes, friends and family, but this will not be possible.

For now, let us enjoy the rich creativity of our artistes from the comfort of our homes.

Time will come when we will celebrate physically together.

I would like to take this opportunity to commend the nation for the manner we have carried ourselves during the challenges induced by the national lockdown.

You have shown that Zimbabweans are law abiding and a peace loving people. We must continue to nurture this national character.

Indeed, accelerated and sustainable development will only be achieved when we are peaceful, united and hard working.

As Government, we will continue to implement policies, programmes and projects that improve the quality of life of the majority of our people, towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

Today is a day of celebration. Handichawanzi mashoko, nhasi izuva rekufara.

Long live our beloved country

Long live Zimbabwe

God bless you all

God bless Zimbabwe

I thank you

