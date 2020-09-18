By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mvurwi barber Pauros “Kamudhoma” Muropa was allegedly stabbed to death at a local bar in the farming town when he tried to restrain illegal gold miners who wanted to assault a female shop attendant.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the incident that happened at around 9pm on Wednesday.

“We are investigating a murder case in Mvurwi and no suspect has been arrested so far,” Dhewu said.

Witnesses said Muropa was struck with a bottle on the head and stabbed on the ankle. He was taken to Suwoguru Clinic by his colleagues where he died of excessive bleeding upon admission. His body was taken to Mvurwi Hospital mortuary.

Police is appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of the murder suspects.

“People must assist the police with information when a crime has been committed so that we eradicate criminals in our communities,” Dhewu said.

“We are asking for anyone with information to contact the police. Beer outlets must stick to regulated times of licences.”

