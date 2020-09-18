BY SHARON SIBINDI

CELEBRATED and award-winning Isichatamiya gospel group Indosakusa the Morning Star member Nomore “Allah” Sibanda (pictured) has birthed a solo jazz project whose inspiration comes from the late music icon Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Allah, who started the solo project early this year, has released a single, Uzobuya Nini, which was recorded at Elephant Herd Records and the video of the track which was produced by Progress Kheswa Films is set for release before year end.

“When I was young, I used to listen a lot to Tuku music. I liked and admired the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi’s work, how he played the guitar. Then I told myself I will be a jazz musician one day. Since then I have always wanted to be a jazz musician,” Allah told NewsDay Life & Style.

He said he had big dreams for his music career.

“Jazz music has a good market. I have big dreams, Jazz music can take me all over the world if God intervenes. Even locally, we have seen artistes like Jeys Marabini having good attendances at their public shows, which is good.

“My music is different from others, it’s really inspiring, it’s original and it’s about what happens in real life. So far I am happy with the response that I am getting from the trial track, I am on the right path.”

However, he bemoaned the COVID-19 pandemic which has made it difficult for him to market his music, adding that he had turned to social media marketing.

“My music carries a strong message that preaches the gospel of love and peace. I am still part of lndosakusa, I have been working with the group since 2016,” he said.

Allah said lndosakusa came first in everything he did and made sure his solo project did not clash with those of the group.

