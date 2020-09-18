Langton Nyakwenda

THE spotlight falls on Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere once again as his French Ligue 1 side Olympic Lyon take on Nimes Friday night.

Kadewere was handed his first league start last Tuesday when Lyon lost 1-2 at Montpellier but is expected to return to the bench against Nimes tonight.

The rising Warriors striker was preferred ahead of Barcelona target Memphis Depay in the match against Montpellier and played 55 minutes before he was replaced by the Dutch striker.

With Depay’s move to Barcelona seemingly delaying, reports say Lyon coach Rudi Garcia could thrust the Dutch man back into the starting line-up, with Kadewere reverting back to the bench.

Depay scored Lyon’s goal after coming on for Kadewere in the 1-2 defeat against Montpellier.

“Memphis’ transfer to Barcelona doesn’t look like going through anytime soon so he should return to the starting XI here,” wrote respected website, Whoscored.com Friday afternoon.

It’s Lyon’s fourth match of the season having beaten Dijon 4-1 in the opener before drawing against Bordeaux in their second match.

Kadewere came on as a second-half substitute against Bordeaux before making his debut start in Ligue 1 against Montpellier last Tuesday.

