Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN musicians continue to shine in the continent as Ammara Brown, Shasha, Jah Prayzah, Gemma Griffiths and Shashl have been nominated at this year’s African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA).

Ammara Brown, Shasha, Gemma Griffiths and Shashl will battle it out in the Best Female Sautner Africa category, while Jah Prayzah has been nominated in the best male Southern Africa category.

Shasha who bagged a BET Award is also nominated in the Vest New comer category.

Posting a picture with Gemma Griffiths of Mugarden fame, Ammara Brown celebrated the nomination showing love to her fellow Zimbabwean female.

“And the nominees are Me + 3 Zim Queens smashing the international scene. How beautiful is that?! I am so proud of us all. VOTE for your favourite artists at www.AFRIMMA.com NOW!,” she posted on her social media pages.

The 7th Edition of AFRIMMA will be a virtual affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be held on November 15.

Like this: Like Loading...