Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Imbube group, Indosakusa: The Morning Star has formed a junior group which is meant to be the light bearer of the successful group in the future.

The group, which was formally known as Impumelelo Shining Stars, was formed in 2001 and rebranded to Indosakusa: The Morning Star in 2018 and this year is celebrating two decades.

Leader of the Bulawayo based Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Oscar Siziba said, “Last week on Saturday on the we established the formation of lndosakusa Junior and today at 2.30 PM at Family of God (FOG) church we are having the final auditions for the juniors category.

“So far 11 have registered and we are saying those who want to join must come prepared, well geared and believing in yourself that you will make it. We are targeting people below the age of 30.”

Siziba said there were inspired by their fans to establish a juniors group.

– @mthabisi_mthire

Like this: Like Loading...