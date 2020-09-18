The African Energy Chamber will launch the book “African Energy Road to Recovery: How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback” in December; The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will assess risks, opportunities and what is ahead for the African energy sector; Leading voices in African energy and global oil markets will create a valuable resource for the continent’s post-COVID-19 rebound.

This important work will unpack how Africa’s energy industry can overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the entire energy value chain.

Produced by Africa Oil & Power– the African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector – the book will highlight crucial aspects of Africa’s post COVID-19 energy industry recovery by harnessing the knowledge and expertise of the African Energy Chamber’s Advisory Board.

Made up of 35 seasoned energy professionals, the Advisory Board will be central to the Chamber’s policy advocacy and advisory efforts across the continent to provide an enabling business environment for investors and entrepreneurs.

The inaugural Advisory Board book will include interviews, moderated discussions, articles, resources, opinion pieces, round table discussions and vital data for moving beyond the pandemic. It will also provide a clear picture of how the African energy industry can not only recover, but make a strong comeback, offering a roadmap to create a strong and sustainable context within which energy companies can thrive.

“The onslaught of COVID-19 has impacted every country and every sector around the globe – the energy sector has not been spared. Moving forward, it is critical that the African Energy sector unites around a shared strategy and on a unified path toward recovery post-COVID-19,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

The publication will further emphasise how to create a competitive environment that will attract investment, pinpoint how African countries can tackle the energy transition while also addressing issues of energy poverty across the continent. Through its incisive content, readers will better understand the range of recovery strategies which can be applied to Africa’s energy sector value chain, from upstream oil and gas to the renewable energy transition, while key insights from industry leaders will provide a framework for moving forward.

“At the African Energy Chamber, we know the African energy sector can make an incredible rebound and that the opportunities for investment and growth will be exponential, but the energy industry must first be reshaped for a post-COVID-19 comeback — to be ready to spring into action once a recovery is possible,” Ayuk adds.

