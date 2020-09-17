Senior Arts Reporter

All is set for tonight’s “ZimOneness Music” e-gala to be held at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Taking centre-stage will be Zimdancehall sensation Poptain, comedian Mai Titi, religious minister Micheal Mahendere, Selma Mtukudzi, Killer T, Chief Hwenje, veteran Mechanic Manyeruke, Sandra Ndebele and Leonard Zhakata, among others.

The gala which is running under the theme, “Honouring Our Heroes, Celebrating Independence, Peace, Unity and Development in March Towards Vision 2030,’ will be aired on ZBCTV and all their radio stations.

Due to the global pandemic and in line with lockdown restrictions, members of the public are not allowed to attend.

That means it will be hosted under virtual process with fans watching or hearing on television, social media and radio.

Sandra Ndebele

Zanu PF’s acting secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said the e-gala will be held from tonight at 6pm until tomorrow morning.

“This is a belated celebration of our 40th independence and also celebrating the commemorating the lives of our departed and the surviving heroes and heroines.

“More than 30 artistes have confirmed their participation and there are raring to go.

“The venue will be HICC, but we are not allowing public attendance due to Covid-19 pandemic requirements. People can enjoy the music from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Cde Chinamasa said:“The Chitepo School of Ideology, through its principal Cde Munyaradzi Machacha will make a presentation in-between performances by artistes, followed by secretary for commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda, President Mnangagwa will give a keynote address and then secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu will give closing remarks the morning before we close on Saturday”.

Meanwhile, artistes based outside Harare started arriving yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...