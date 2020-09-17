Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) has applied to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to allow for the return of caddies to bring back excitement to the game again.

In May, Government lifted some golfing restrictions and ZGA urged members to strictly adhere to safety standards prescribed by authorities.

Part of conditions for the return of golf was scratching of caddies, leaving players to carry their bags across the greens.

ZGA administrator Tiri Nheweyembwa told Chronicle Sport that the association is working towards ensuring that the return of caddies doesn’t interfere with the safe environment they have created.

He said the resumption of the game will come as a huge relief to various clubs dotted around the country, as they had gone for more than two months without any revenue despite the high costs associated with maintaining a golf course in addition to wages.

“We have written to the SRC seeking the greenlight to have the conditions relaxed like the inclusion of caddies, who have been frozen out since March, and we are still awaiting a response,” said Nheweyembwa.

Since most of their competitions were held in sports bars that are still barred from operating, they will ensure none of their clubs or members violate that ban.

“We were also seeking permission for bars to be allowed to sell alcohol on a take away basis so that clubs can also sustain their operations,” Nheweyembwa said. — @ZililoR

