During a recent African Development Bank (AfDB) webinar for Asian audiences, regional economic experts said despite the disruptive economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Africa is still a prime investment destination.

AfDB said participants endorsed the supplement report, which revises the growth projections and outlook for Africa for 2020 and 2021 and highlights the impact of Covid-19 on the continent’s socio-economic landscape.

As we reported yesterday, the report also recommends policy responses to safely re-open economies and accelerate growth recovery.

This is why President Mnangagwa’s recent address to the 344th session of the Zanu-PF Politburo where he challenged the party and its organs to lead the way in telling Zimbabwean success stories as a counter to lies being peddled by the country’s detractors, is paramount.

Anti-Zimbabwean activists and their handlers are alive to the fact that the Zimbabwean economy is poised for growth and will soon overcome challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and incessant drought.

Addressing the meeting at the party headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, the President set the record straight on the recent visit by an African National Congress delegation from South Africa that came and engaged Zanu-PF as sister parties, at an indaba that debunked the crisis narrative that fugitives and opposition functionaries would like to foist on Zimbabwe.

“Our people must be updated and made aware. The trend, whereby our detractors use popular culture and arts to attack and undermine our nation, unity, peace and value systems cannot be allowed to continue.

“Patriotic artists from across the country must be nurtured and appropriately empowered to facilitate the preservation of our national heritage, identity and pride,” he said.

Last week, the ANC sent a delegation led by its Secretary General, Cde Ace Magashule, which met Zanu-PF following blatant misrepresentations on social media propagated by criminal G40 elements in South Africa and other parts of the continent.

It is incumbent upon patriotic Zimbabweans to tell the real Zimbabwean story. The story of what the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has achieved in only two years.

The story of the milestones recorded across sectors towards the achievement of Vision 2030 which seeks to transform the economy and improve the lives of Zimbabweans.

The story of how Zimbabwe has repositioned itself into a rising “African Lion Economy” that is ready to roar.

With the massive investment projects in energy, mining, agriculture and transport, the Zimbabwe Bird is set to soar to dizzy heights.

As we reported again yesterday, fiscal reforms have resulted in the stabilisation of the foreign exchange rate. Latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) this Tuesday, shows the month-on-month inflation rate has eased.

Since the introduction of the weekly forex auction trading system, the Zimbabwe dollar has for the past three weeks been appreciating with the exchange rate this week settling at US$1: $81,71 gaining 0,98 points from the previous week’s 82.69.

This is evidence that points to a growing economy that will come out of the Covid-19 war alive.

Investors must get correct information so that they make the right decisions. The President is right, Zimbabwean success stories must be told.

Like this: Like Loading...