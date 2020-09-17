Showbiz Correspondent

COMEDIAN Carl Joshua Ncube and his wife Nelsy have decided to go back to school to study degrees after discovering that the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) has opened a branch in their base Victoria Falls.

Carl shared the news on his Facebook page at a time that long distance learning seems to be the plausible way to go in these Covid-19 times and ZOU offers those services.

“So Nelsy and I are going to be going back to school after finding out.

Zimbabwe Open University has a centre in Victoria Falls….doing our applications and hoping we get accepted!!! Nelsy is doing Bachelor of Accounting I will be doing a Bachelors in Agricultural Management,” said Carl.

Asked why Agricultural Management rather than tourism, which Carl is passionate about he said: “because Agriculture is a very important part in the procurement in Tourism.

