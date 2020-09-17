ZIMBABWE football internationals Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat have a new coach.

This was after their South African club Kaizer Chiefs announced Gavin Hunt as the club new coach. Following plenty of speculation and the club having explored several options, Amakhosi fans can rest easy knowing that their preferred candidate is now at the wheel.

More than anything, the 56-year-old tactician brings pedigree, experience and knowledge on the local landscape, which is ultimately what convinced chairman Kaizer Motaung that this is the right decision.

“We looked at our situation and our needs before deciding on Gavin. He brings with him an abundance of experience, having coached about fives teams in the Premiership, and there is success wherever he has coached,” explained Motaung in an official statement.

“Given that the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to finish the season in the bio-bubble and that the squad will only rest for two weeks before the players return for pre-season, we needed a coach who understands the local market and conditions. We believe that with Hunt we have brought in a person with the right experience and energy to do just that.”

Further indications from the club are that a new assistant coach will be named in due course, with speculation suggesting that Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo could be making a return. Gunt replaces Ernst Middendorp who lost the title to Mamelodi Sundowns on the last game of the season having been top of the log for the better part of the season.-Kickoff/Sunday News Reporter.

Like this: Like Loading...