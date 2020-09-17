BY HARRIET CHKANDIWA

A CHILDREN’S rights lobby group has handed over reusable sanitary pads to dozens of mentally and physically-challenged young girls from Mbare, Hopley and Epworth.

The Young Women Christian Association of Zimbabwe (YWCA) said the reusable menstrual pads, which have a lifespan of more than three years, came at a time vulnerable girls were resorting to unorthodox means for menstrual hygiene.

About 75 young women benefited from the donation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare yesterday, YWCA national general secretary Muchanyara Mukamuri said:“Reusable sanitary pads are a great and innovative initiative which lots of African countries have long adopted. The fact that they can be used safely for 3-5 years is a big plus.

“This saves a young girl in the various parts of the country lots of money by avoiding the disposables.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw