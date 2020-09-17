Sports Reporter

THE sporting sector continues its slow but gradual return to normalcy, with the most recent development being the adjustment of operating times for gyms and sports clubs by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Classified as sport and recreational facilities, both gyms and sports clubs have been given the greenlight to adjust their operating times, albeit with a few provisions.

Among these provisions is the need to be registered, adhere to the adjusted operating times sanctioned by Government and continue to observe all protocols to prevent and contain Covid-19.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby gives notice of the decision by the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, to grant authority for the adjustment of operating times for registered sport and recreational facilities (clubs and gyms),” read a statement from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

“This approval is pursuant to the recommendations made by the SRC on behalf of the sport and recreation sector to the Minister.

“The new approved operating times are from 0630hrs to 1830hrs effective immediately. This approval is only applicable to registered clubs and gyms.

“All protocols for the prevention and containment of Covid-19 remain applicable and must be observed at all times,” read the statement.

