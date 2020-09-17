Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

A total of 22 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Zimbabwe yesterday which brings the total number of people who have tested positive to 7 598.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 on March 21, 224 people have succumbed to the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily Covid-19 report, no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

“There were 22 new cases and no death reported in the last 24 hours and the seven-day rolling average goes down to 24 from 27. About 647 PCR tests done today and the positivity rate for the day stands at 3,4 percent., “read the report.

The Ministry said 21 of the new cases are locals and one is returnee from South Africa.

“We also recorded 40 new recoveries and the national recovery rate stands at 77 percent. Active cases go down to 551 today. As of September 16 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 598 cases 5 823 recoveries and 224 deaths.”

From the outbreak of the global disease, Bulawayo has recorded 1 376 cases, 42 deaths and 1 209 recoveries while Matabeleland South has recorded 757 cases, seven deaths and 181 recoveries.

Matabeleland North province on the other hand has recorded 124 cases, three deaths and 107 recoveries.

