Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission is seized with the Premier Soccer League sports medicine committee’s proposals for the safe return of football, which has been on ice since March due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown regulations.

Proposals by the highly experienced team of medical professionals led by Dr Edward Chagonda were received by the SRC on September 1.

Indications are that an official position will be announced by early next week signalling the start of preparations for resumption of football competitions.

There have also been suggestions of a bio-bubble being setup just like what happened in South Africa.

The PSL medical committee has set very stringent conditions that include regular testing, social distancing, sanitisation and disinfection before the game can be allowed to return.

Funds for testing and sanitisation will come from part of the US$1.8 million that Zifa received from Fifa as Covid-19 relief funds.

SRC director-general Prince Mupazviriho said they were “studying the document to make sure it meets all the requirements”.

Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said they were ready to get back to action once they get the green light from the government.

“We are itching to resume the game, but what we want to emphasise is that it’s not going to be an event as some people have been suggesting. There first has to be consent from the health and other key authorities then once that is achieved, testing comes up. After that medical experts will then tell us how long it will take for the players to achieve expected physical conditions to start playing competitive football, but as PSL we are ready to begin that journey that will lead us to competitive games,” said Ndebele.

Mupazviriho said: “We are studying the document and, of course, we are the sportspeople and receive such documents with both arms. We will consider it based on that because that is our job to try and assist whatever comes to us. If you have a proposal and you are seriously considering that proposal, you have to consider every detail to make sure that you understand it correctly and it enables you to meet the intended objective. Remember these things go through committees; it’s not an individual decision.”

