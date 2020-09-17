Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A PREGNANT Binga woman is battling for life in hospital after a man believed to be her boyfriend allegedly repeatedly struck her with an axe on the head leaving her for dead following an argument over the pregnancy.

Ability Tshuma (30) of Junamina area under Chief Saba allegedly fled from the scene leaving an unconscious Ms Twalumba Siamudenda (26) with multiple wounds and his whereabouts are not known.

Ms Siamudenda was walking towards Sianzyundu Clinic where she intended to register her pregnancy when Tshuma intercepted and attacked her on Monday.

A 16-year-old boy who was fetching firewood in a nearby bush saw Tshuma attacking Ms Siamudenda and rushed to inform the complainant’s mother who reported the matter to the police.

The complainant is admitted to Binga District Hospital where her condition was said to be critical while police have launched manhunt for Tshuma.

The case comes as police in Matabeleland North launched a weeklong operation code named “No To Murder” (Ukubulala Abantu Hatshi/Kuuraya Vanhu Kwete).

The operation which is targeting people carrying dangerous weapons such as machetes, knobkerries, axes and iron rods started on Monday and will end next Monday.

Confirming the attempted murder case Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese appealed to members of the public to desist from violence.

“I can confirm that we received a report of attempted murder where a man struck a pregnant woman with an axe and disappeared. Details of the case are that on 14 September at around 10am, Ms Twalumba Siamudenda was walking to Sianzyundu Clinic to register her pregnancy when she met the accused. The two had a misunderstanding over the pregnancy resulting in the accused pulling an axe from a bag and striking her,” said Chief Insp Makonese.

“This attempted murder case comes at a time when we are carrying out an operation code named “No To Murder” (Ububulala Abantu Hatshi/Kuuraya Vanhu Kwete) which started on the 14th of September to the 21st of September 2020. We are envisaging to ensure that there is a decrease in murder cases which usually start as assault or domestic violence and unfortunately culminate into murder.

“We are targeting people especially illegal gold miners and some members of the public who will exhibit violent behavior and carry dangerous weapons such as machetes, knobkerries, axes and iron rods. We appeal to members of the public to join us to save lives.”

Chief Insp Makonese urged members of the public to desist from violence and engage a third party if in a dispute.

