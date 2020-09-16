Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PRINCE Dube was on Wednesday given a special T-shirts for his brilliant start to his career at Tanzanian club Azam where he has been involved in all the three goals scored by his team so far.

In his first two matches in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League (VPL), he has played a part in all three goals scored so far. Dube has found the target twice and provided one assist for his new paymasters. In the opening fixture of the season, Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of the match as Azam defeated Polisi Tanzania 1-0.

The Warriors striker did not only score his maiden league goal for Azam but fired in a brace in a 2-0 triumph over Coastal Union.

On Wednesday, the club presented Dube with a special T-shirt in admiration of his services to the club so far. The T-shirt presentation is a tradition at Azam. It was handed over to the former Highlanders striker before a friendly match between Azam and army team Transit Camp, a match the Tanzanian free spenders lost 2-1. Dube continued with his good form as he was on target, with the assist coming from fellow Zimbabwean, Never Tigere.

Next up for Azam is an away league fixture against Mbeya City in Mbeya on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...