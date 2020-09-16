Sunday Mail Reporter

The utilisation of Information and Communication Technology (ICTs) will help the country revolutionise business and agriculture as well as assist in achieving the vision for an upper-middle class economy by 2030, a senior Government official has said.

Speaking at the commissioning of Chatumbama Base Station in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Wednesday, Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said improved access to ICTs promotes growth and development in provinces and across the country.

He also applauded NetOne for bringing ICTs to the marginalised and the services providers for sharing infrastructure to increase efficiency especially in the rural areas.

“It is no secret that improved access to ICTs, will not only promote growth and development within the constituencies, but will also have spill-over benefits on the overall growth and development of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I acknowledge the sterling efforts of NetOne, as it continues to expand its network footprint and increase service provision.

“This will, no doubt, promote employment creation by enhancing distribution and access channels. I have also been advised that this base station has already been provisioned for infrastructure sharing, and Telecel has already activated its equipment to provide network coverage, with Econet installation expected before the end of September 2020.”

