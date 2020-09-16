BY Garikai Mafirakureva

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has extended the registration deadline for this year’s Ordinary and Advanced Level November examinations to October 2 for the benefit of students who failed to beat the March deadline due COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

This was revealed by Zimsec director Lazarus Nembaware in a circular addressed to provincial directors, school inspectors and heads.

Part of circular number 4 of 2020, read: “Zimsec would like to advise all examination centres that registration for 2020 ZGCE Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations has been extended to October 2, 2020.

“Heads of examination centres should communicate this extension of registration to prospective candidates in their communities. All regulations relating to the submission of entries should be followed to the letter.”

Government closed all schools in March this year as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed over 220 lives to date.

Cambridge final examination classes resumed this week, while Zimsec classes will resume on September 28, 2020 with examinations expected to start on December 1, 2020.

The reopening of schools follows weeks of extensive debate with teachers’ unions, arguing that the rushed decision would expose their members and learners to the pandemic as most public schools did not have adequate personal protective equipment.

But government has guaranteed that all standard safety procedures would be enforced.

