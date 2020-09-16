Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE re-introduction of the district coordinating committees (DCCs) must serve as a mechanism to further consolidate party structures at grass roots level, Zanu PF First secretary President Mnangagwa has said.

In his remarks at the Politbro meeting at the party headquarters in Harare this morning, President Mnangagwa said undemocratic behaviour such as the imposition of candidates, vote buying and other electoral malpractice divide the party and must not be tolerated.

“Those who contest in elections must be prepared to accept the election outcome. That is the democrat way. To be a good leader, one must be a good follower,” said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF is currently conducting DCC elections in the remaining eight provinces, following the successful completion of the processes in the metropolitan provinces of Harare and Bulawayo.

DCC structures were disbanded in 2012 after the party felt that the structures were being used to forment division in the party.

Furthermore, the President emphasised that the DCC elections and upcoming national by-elections must consolidate the Party’s indisputable dominance, and peaceful democratic culture.

“In all these Party and national activities, we should constantly reflect on our freedom and independence as a gift bequeathed to our nation by the departed heroes and heroines of our country. We thus, honour them, Mbuya Nehanda, General Mtshana Khumalo, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chaminuka, and King Mzilikazi among others with pride,” he said

