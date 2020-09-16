Kuda Bwititi

The current macro-economic stability that is being witnessed in the economy will lead to growth and creation of more jobs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

In his remarks during the 344th ordinary session of the Politburo at the party headquarters in Harare Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said the economy is finding its feet through various interventions that have been implemented by the Second Republic.

“Through the direct intervention by my Government the macro-economic environment continues to stabilise, resulting in reduced volatility in our foreign exchange rate and the price of goods and services.

“As a result of the strides we are making, we envision the gradual increase in the number of jobs created.

“So far some sectors of the economy are already reporting positive developments with regards to employment levels and opportunities created. NSSA has to date reported over 214 000 jobs created, in spite of the prevailing environment characterised by illegal sanctions, persistent droughts and Covid-19.”

The President said re-introduction of Zanu PF’s District Coordinating Committees (DCCs) must serve as an instrument to further consolidate party structures at the grassroots level.

President Mnangagwa said the imposition of candidates must not be allowed.

“Those who contest in elections must be prepared to accept the election outcome. That is the democratic way. To be a good leader, one must be a good follower,” said President Mnangagwa.

