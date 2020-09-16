Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba showed “serious levels of energy” on his return to the Aston Villa starting line-up as Zimbabwean players experienced mixed fortunes in Europe on Tuesday night.

Nakamba played a pivotal role in the midfield when Villa came from a goal down to beat League One outfit Burton Albion 3-1 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

His compatriot Jordan Zemura made a brilliant senior team debut for English Championship side Bournemouth, who also progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup courtesy of a thrilling 11-10 shootout victory over Premiership team, Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes and capped a memorable evening for himself when he converted his kick from the spot during the tie-breaker after the teams were involved in a goalless affair in regulation time.

But there was no such good news for another Warriors hopeful, Macauley Bonne, whose side Charlton Athletic lost 3-0 to West Ham.

Across the English Channel, in France, Tino Kadewere, made his first Ligue 1 start for Olympique Lyon, albeit in a losing cause. The 25-year-old was thrown into the fray ahead of Barcelona target Memphis Depay as Lyon lost 1-2 at Montpellier.

Kadewere, who fired blanks on the night, revealed after the match that he was disappointed with the result and encouraged his teammates to keep working hard to get back on track ahead of their next game against Nimes on Friday.

“I am sad about the result,” he said.

“We did let our opponents play too much and we didn’t make any impact in the duels. Now we have to look at the next game and win. You have to keep a cool head and keep working,” added Kadewere.

Like this: Like Loading...