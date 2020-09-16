Africa Moyo

Air Zimbabwe is set to resume domestic flights from next Wednesday while regional flights are scheduled for October 3.

This is in line with last week’s Cabinet decision to resume domestic and international flights, although all passengers have to be tested for Covid-19 within 48 hours before travelling.

In a statement today, Air Zimbabwe spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori said the domestic flight schedule features the Harare/ Bulawayo/Victoria Falls/Harare morning schedule, and Harare/ Victoria Falls/ Bulawayo/Harare evening schedule every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The regional Harare/Dar es Salaam/Harare schedule shall initially operate every Tuesday and Saturday, with an additional frequency expected towards year end.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to announce the resumption of domestic and regional flight operations with effect from 23 September 2020 and 3 October 2020, respectively,” said Ms Vitori.

“The airline still awaits confirmation of the opening of South African airspace and airports, whereinafter, dates for resumption of flights into Johannesburg shall be announced.

“Sales offices are now open for bookings and ticketing. Clients are encouraged to follow Covid-19 prevention protocols whenever they visit the sales offices.”

Air Zimbabwe is expected to publish guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, World Health Organisation and International Air Transport Association (IATA) for air travel from time to time.

Presently, the guidelines include personal masking up, sanitising, washing hands, temperature checks as well as disinfection of aircraft before boarding and after passengers have disembarked.

Ms Vitori said the Airline shall continue to review its business focus in line with market trends.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, told journalists during a post-Cabinet briefing last week that standard operating procedures had been put in place for the safe reopening of airports.

“The national guidelines for aviation safety and security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff. These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitisation, and mandatory wearing of masks.

“All travellers will be required to have a PCR Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The decision to resume flights was made after Cabinet received an update on the steps are being taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic from the chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

