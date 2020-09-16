Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

AS Zimbabwe continues to gradually reopen its economy, Cabinet has approved the resumption of inter-city travel, with the move set to ease of travel for tourists and examination candidates after the reopening of schools.

Announcing the new measures after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the resumption of inter-city bus travel would follow strict World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Child Care protocol.

“In view of the reopening of schools for examination classes, the tourism and hospitality industry, and aviation sectors and the need to afford the working-class time to attend gymnasia, Cabinet approved the extension of business operating hours from 0630hours to 1830hours.

“Cabinet further approved the resumption of inter-city travel to facilitate the smooth movement of examination candidates, citizens or visitors. Transporters who wish to ferry passengers should register with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to ensure that they strictly with the Standard Operating Procedures which are compliant to the WHO guidelines and all Covid-19 regulations. In support of this, the Vehicle Inspection Department should also resume its services. Only international travellers are required to provide a 48-hour negative Covid-19 certificate,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

