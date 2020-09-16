Langton Nyakwenda

RISING Zimbabwe international striker, Tino Kadewere, could be settling quicker than expected at Olympic Lyon, after the French side handed the player his first Ligue 1 start, albeit in a losing cause on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old Kadewere started ahead of Barcelona target Memphis Depay as Lyon lost 1-2 at Montpellier.

Depay, undoubtedly Lyon’s most prized asset at the moment, has been linked with a move to rebuilding Barcelona who are now under the guidance of Dutch mentor, Ronald Koeman.

And Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, who now seems to be preparing for life after Depay, gave Kadewere a starting role at the tip of his side’s attack.

Kadewere, however, failed to find the back of the net and was replaced by Depay after 55 minutes.

The Dutch forward would go on to score a penalty in the 82nd minute, but that turned out to be just a consolation.

Nonetheless, for Zimbabweans, the spotlight was on Kadewere who was tipped to spark at Lyon by former Zimbabwe national team captain, Benjani Mwaruwari, last week.

Mwaruwari, who starred for French side Auxerre before joining Portsmouth in the English top flight, believes Kadewere can also walk a similar path.

Kadewere missed Lyon’s season opener against Dijon on August 28, as he was mourning his late brother Prince.

He came on as a 73rd minute substitute for Depay in the 0-0 draw at Bordeaux last Friday night.

Lyon are 11th on the Ligue 1 table after three rounds of action.

They host Nimes on Friday night.

Elsewhere, England-based Warriors star, Marvelous Nakamba, started and lasted the entire match as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burton Albion in a Carabao Cup second round tie on Tuesday night.

It was also a good Tuesday night for unheralded Zimbabwean defender, Jordan Zemura.

The 20-year-old played 90 minutes and scored a crucial sudden death penalty as Chamoionship side Bournemouth beat Premier League side Crystal Palace 11-10 in another Carabao Cup second round tie.

Zemura has been receiving massive praise from Bournemouth supporters and neutrals on Twitter.

Bournemouth will now play giants Manchester City in the third round.

