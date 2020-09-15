Bulawayo Bureau

MDC-T has recalled eight of the party’s 28 councillors in Bulawayo after they ceased to be members of the Dr Thokozani Khupe led party.

The party yesterday also recalled the mayor of Marondera Chengetai Murowa and four councillors, while two councillors in Victoria Falls met the same fate.

MDC-T has recalled a number of councillors and MPs across the country claiming they no longer represent the interests of the party.

The opposition controls 28 wards in Bulawayo with Zanu PF’s Cde Kidwell Mujuru of Ward 28 being the only councillor from the ruling party.

In a letter dated September 11, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo informed Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube of the recalling of the eight.

They are Clayton Zana of Ward 19, Tinevimbo Maposa of Ward 21, Ernest Rafamoyo of Ward 20, Donald Mabuto of Ward 9, Tinashe Kambarami of Ward 3, Lilian Mlilo of Ward 12, Concilia Mlalazi of Ward 18 and Norman Hlabano of Ward 26. Minister Moyo directed Mr Dube to inform ZEC about the vacant posts.

In Marondera, Clr Marowa was recalled along with Size Vilela (Ward 11), Charles Ngwena (Ward 4), Wonder Siriya (Ward 6) and Misheck Manyere (Ward 5).

MDC-T national spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said the party was expelling councillors that were no longer part of the opposition movement.

Meanwhile, in the MDC-T has also recalled two councillors in Victoria Falls. Those recalled are Clr Margret Varley (Ward 1) who was the MDC Alliance’s preferred candidate for the town’s mayoral position and Clr Ephias Mambume (Ward 6), who backed the former.

