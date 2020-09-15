Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Local filmmaker and videographer Willard Magombedze, affectionately known as “Slimaz” in the industry, says he intends to rekindle yesteryear dramas by producing a series which stars veteran actors.

Magombeze, who is well-known for “Tunga” drama series on ZBCTV and once worked with Jah Prayzah, revealed in an interview with The Herald Arts that the total cast for the latest production will only be 20 people.

“I have started my research and have been watching yesteryear dramas and actors’ profiles so that I will have a clear understanding of their character. I want to put legends in one production, rekindling their romance with old fans. It is sad that some of the actors have died without collaborating with their competitors in one production. We should tell our own stories with legends, sharing ideas and skills. I am not going to change the characters, but I would love to see how they do it with other actors,” he said.

Magombedze said shooting will commence in November and will also involve other current crop seasoned actors.

“My list include Lazarus Boora (Gringo), Jessesi Mungoshi, Tendai Mukariri (Museveve), Enock Chihombori and Timothy Tapfumaneyi among others. I am yet to approached others. After the complete 20, I will then work on a script then start shooting. We want to have our own like “Expendables” in our own languages. Some of the actors are now too old and they showed interest, but I will see where I can fit them in the production. I am still researching on names too.”

He said the drama will be shot in urban and rural set ups.

“We want to portray the yesteryear set up thus in a ghetto, CBD and rural set up. I enjoy filming in bushes and forests. I want to use Mhondoro as a location and find a house in Borrowdale and include vintage cars to depict the theme. Involving veteran actors will help smoothen the production flow for they easily catch up on scripts,” he said.

Magombedze called for corporates and sponsors to come on board on this initiative.

“I urge and encourage cooperatives and sponsors who have worked with some of the cast members back then to come on board and resume, rekindling their relationship with their seasoned actors. I am happy that some have already shown interest such as Kangara Gold buyers,” he said.

He said will make the drama interesting and wishes to sell the production with subtitles to other African television channels.

Magombedze said he will announce the name and theme of the 13 episode drama in due course.

