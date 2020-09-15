KAIZER Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been urged to return to Mamelodi Sundowns by compatriot Alois Bunjira after an indifferent 2019/20 season.

Billiat joined Chiefs on a free transfer in June 2018 with a sterling reputation as one of the leading performers in African football after winning seven major titles with Sundowns and within the top 10 scorers in PSL history.

It was widely reported that he became the highest-paid player in South African football history for his surprise move to Naturena as they looked to the Zimbabwe star to lead them back to their former glory.

After an impressive debut campaign with 11 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions in which Chiefs finished ninth – last season the forward scored only three league goals as Amakhosi finished runners-up to Sundowns.

Taking to social media to express his concern, former Masandawana midfielder Bunjira feels it’s time Billiat, who turns 31 next week, ends his time at Naturena for the sake of his career.

“After all has been said and done, I believe Khama Billiat should go back to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Bunjira wrote.

“Pitso Masimane [sic] loves Khama, he has publicly said it many times. He shows it. Sundowns play the kind of football that Khama fits into very well.

“In Peter Ndlovu he had a big brother who saw it all and was guiding him, Peter never hid his brotherly love for Khama. For Khama to have such a great man like Peter as a fellow countryman at the club can only give a player that sense security and belonging.

He continued: “Patrice Motsepe admires the young man, the Sundowns fans love Khama, they treated him well and showered him with all the real love.

“We all know what a great player Khama is and he needs a team where he can express himself and thrive. Sundowns are the perfect fit. The hatchet should be buried if there was ever any hatchet. Zimbabwe needs a firing Khama. Come back home to Sundowns Khama.” – KickOff

