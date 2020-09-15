Investigations Editor

ZESA executive chair, Dr Sydney Gata, and eight other baord members have been reinstated into office following a five-week suspension to pave way for corruption allegations investigation by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said Zacc, in its interim report completed on September 4 2020, cleared Dr Gata on four charges while two others were still pending. A probe into board members’ conduct is still ongoing.

President Manangwa stepped in to resolve the Zesa issues on August 6 2020 and suspended the entire power utility board in accordance with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act to pave way for investigations.

Given the centrality of the energy sector in the economy, President Mnangagwa directed that Dr Gata and his fellow board members be allowed to work until investigations are complete.

“His Excellency the President, being cognisant of the fact that Zesa is at the epicentre of the economic activity of the nation and that it would not be desirable for this entity to operate below optimal efficiency due to lack of leadership at its helm, has directed as follows; 1) that the executive chairman of Zesa Dr S Gata while investigations are on-going, be allowed to carry on his responsibility as executive chairman.

“2) That the board members also continue in their positions until the finalization of the investigations and

“3) That the Minister of Energy and Power Development Honorable Z. Soda should examine corporate governance issues that have been raised in the Zacc interim report and present his recommendations on the same to His Excellency the President by 30 November 2020.”

Dr Sibanda said the Zacc report cleared Dr Gata on allegations of allocating himself six vehicles, authorising ZW$10 million Christmas parties in Hwange in 2019 without board approval, unauthorised solar installation at his Borrowdale residence and setting up a Trust called ZESIT to undertake several Zesa projects.

Two pending allegations involve the alleged interfering of a disciplinary hearing of Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) company secretary Mrs Norah Tsomondo and unauthorised payment of ghost workers and personal workers on the Zesa payroll.

Dr Sibanda added that the Zacc interim report also covered investigations on the Intratrek Gwanda Solar Project, Mutare Peaking Plant, conduct of former Energy and Power Development Minister, Advocate Fortune Chasi, and dealings of Ministry officials with Zesa.

