Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ECCENTRIC former national team and Highlanders goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini has been offloaded by South African Absa Premiership side Highlands Park after five years of service.

Kapini expressed shock at the unexpected turn of events, which came soon after yesterday’s training session.

Kapini announced the news via his Twitter timeline yesterday.

Just dissappointed, went for morning training session and after training the manager told us that we are not in coach’s plans. That’s life, God knows why,” wrote Kapini.

He went to South Africa in 2006 after five years with Bulawayo giants Highlanders and joined Platinum Stars.

He stayed with them for five years before leaving to join AmaZulu in 2011 and was on the move again in 2015 to Highlands Park where he became a key member of the squad and was appointed captain.

It wasn’t clear yesterday where Kapini will be heading to, but he is on record saying he would want to end his football career at a team that gave him fame, Highlanders.

Outside football, Kapini runs a successful car repair garage in South Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...