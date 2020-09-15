BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ZIMBABWE National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore was yesterday freed on $2 000 bail by a Harare magistrate following his arrest last week on charges of participating in an unsanctioned protest.

Ngadziore was arrested for protesting at a private car hire firm, Impala Car Rental, accusing the company of aiding the alleged abduction of student journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected State security agents in

Bulawayo.

While Ngadziore was awaiting his bail ruling, nine other Zinasu members who had come to court in solidarity were arrested for protesting against his incarceration.

They were taken to Harare Central Police Station.

According to the State, Ngadziore was one of more than 20 placard-waving protesters who stormed the car hire company denouncing it for leasing out its vehicles to State security agents involved in the abduction of rights defenders and opposition activists.

Some of the placards read “#PeoplePower”, “Impala Stop Enabling Abductions”, “Justice, Justice, Justice”, “No To Abductions”, “#SabotageImpala“ and “#ZimbabweLivesMatter”.

It is alleged that the demonstrators were chanting slogans and calling for the boycott of the company’s vehicles.

