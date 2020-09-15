Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE pride of dancing in the country Sungura Masters has called on dancers to jump on board and join their brand which is widely acclaimed in the Southern African region.

The call comes as the group has started preparing for live shows if the lockdown measures are eased.

Sungura Masters leader Masotha said, “We are looking for eight dancers, four male and females who want to join our outfit. The applicants should be 18 years and above, have a passport and are great in the dancefloor.

“The growth comes as a group we are also dancers for Ndolwane Super Sounds so we don’t want to cancel shows that either coincide with Masotha and Sungura Masters crew and that of Ndolwane Super Sounds.”

Masotha said those interested can contact them on their social media platforms.

@mthabisi_mthire

