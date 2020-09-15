Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe has recalled eight councillors from Bulawayo as it continues to purge officials that have continued to support disposed leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.

In March, the Supreme court ruled that Mr Chamisa who stood as the MDC Alliance leader in the 2018 elections unlawfully took control of the MDC-T and restored Dr Khupe as the leader.

Since the ruling, Dr Khupe has been recalling MPs and councilors who have refused to tore her line.

In the latest move by Dr Khupe, a letter written by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde July Moyo to Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube indicated that the eight councilors from the second capital have been recalled.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement of Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the Party; Zana Clayton ward one, Maposa Tinevimbo of ward 21, Rafamoyo Enerst of ward 20, Mabutho Donald of ward nine, Kambarami Tinashe of ward three, Mlilo Concilia of wards 18 and Hlabano Norman of ward 26.

“In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129(1)(k), wards 19,21,20,9,3,12,18 and 26 are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC),” read letter

Mr Dube confirmed to Sunday News that he has received the letter.

The latest development comes days after MDC-T also recalled 11 councillors in Harare, in addition to 10 that were recalled earlier.

The party has also reportedly recalled three councillors in Beitbridge including Mayor Morgan Ncube.

In Gwanda the party has also recalled Mayor Mazhale Jastone of Ward Seven.

@NyembeziMu

Like this: Like Loading...