Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE tourism sector has received some relief as the Government has relaxed a number of restrictions in light of Covid-19 that had seen most activities being grounded.

The air transport industry had been shut down when travel bans were implemented when the virus affected the country leading to a national lockdown.

The Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa told the media after an inter-ministerial Taskforce meeting on Covid-19 on Monday that air travel had been authorized and was expanding to open up in major tourist destinations line the Victoria Falls.

“The Taskforce also received an update on the implementation of the recent Cabinet directive which approved relaxations for the tourism and hospitality industry, and the aviation sector. Work is advanced in the preparations for the re-opening of the Victoria Falls International Airport. This includes the assessment and staff training. The readiness of other ports of entry is under assessment and the nation will be advised,” she said

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Taskforce also received a briefing from the Attorney General on Statutory Instrument 216 of 2020 which among other issues operationalises the resumption of the aviation sector, regulates tourism operations under the lockdown, and the special provisions for liquor licenses.

“The Taskforce noted that the sale and consumption of liquor by licensees is in three categories. The categories are as follows: Licensees that may sell liquor to customers for consumption off the premises during licensed hours. These include wholesalers, wine producers and bottle stores, Licensees who may sell liquor to customers for consumption on the premises during licensed hours. These include restaurants, airports, recreational park areas, houseboats, camps and caravan parks. Licensees that may sell liquor to customers for consumption on premises during licensed hours. These include casinos and theaters,” she said.

@NyembeziMu

Like this: Like Loading...