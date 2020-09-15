BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

NEWLY-ELECTED Harare mayor Jacob Mafume has appointed the city’s health services director Prosper Chonzi as acting town clerk following the suspension of incumbent Hosea Chisango on corruption charges.

Chisango was arrested last week over illegal land deals and is still battling to be freed on bail.

“He (Chonzi) is one of the most experienced directors in charge of our health operations and has acted as town clerk before, so he is a very experienced person fit for the position,” Mafume said.

Chisango was arrested in Gweru where he was attending a town clerks’ forum and was detained at Gweru Central Police Station, just two days after he had suspended the city’s director of works Zvenyika Chawatama for illegally allocating two residential stands to two women believed to be his relatives.

Chisango and his co-accused human capital director Addmore Nhekairo face allegations of changing land use plan in Kuwadzana 3 without following due process.

Nhekairo, who is out on bail, is the city’s former housing and community services director.

Scores of senior council officials have been arrested over the past two months in connection with the illegal parcelling out of land in the capital.

They include former mayor Herbert Gomba former housing director Matthew Marara, and housing assistant Aaron Taerera.

The blitz has also led to the arrest of court officials and State security agents.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw