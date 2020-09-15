Langton Nyakwenda

FC PLATINUM coach Pieter de Jongh has welcomed the departure of highly rated attacking midfielder Last Jesi and is tipping the player to succeed in Sudan.

Jesi, who was on a year-long loan deal with FC Platinum, is joining Edward Sadomba’s former side Al Hilal on a three-year deal.

The attacking linkman made three appearances for the Zimbabwean side in the Champions League and impressed Al Hilal in a CAF Champions League match played on January 25 at Barbourfields.

Although FC Platinum lost 0-1, Jesi had done enough to catch the eye of the Sudanese.

He was a favourite of FC Platinum coach de Jongh, who started tracking the midfielder when he was still in charge at Highlanders last season.

And on Tuesday morning, the Dutch coach took to Twitter to express his feelings over Jesi’s departure: “Success Jessi (Jesi) at your new club Al Hilal in Sudan,” de Jongh tweeted.

FC Platinum could also lose star forward Silas Songani who has also reportedly attracted interest from Al Hilal.

The dreadlocked player joined FC Platinum at the beginning of the year and was also in fine form for the Zvishavane side before Covid-19 stalled the games in March.

Like this: Like Loading...