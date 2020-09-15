Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE MDC-T has recalled Beitbridge Mayor Councilor Morgan Ncube and two other councilors as it continues to rid of those aligned to the MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa.

The other two councilors are Granger Nyoni, Ward 5 (Finance Committee Chairperson), and Agnes Tore, Ward 6 (Social Services Committee Chairperson).

Those that survived the axe are councilors Munyaradzi Chitsunge, Ward 2 (deputy Mayor), Takavingei Mahachi, Ward 3 (Works Committee chairperson), and Den Muleya, Ward 1 (Audit Committee chairperson).

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Cde July Moyo has since written to Beitbridge town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola informing him of the latest development.

In his letter, the minister said “I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) that the following councilors; Ncube Morgan (ward 4), Nyoni Granger (Ward5), and Tore Agnes (Ward 6) have been expelled from the party. In terms of Section 278 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with section 129 (1) (k) wards 4, 5 and 6 are now vacant. In terms ofsection 121 of the electoral act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)”.

The town clerk, Mr Loud Ramakgapola was not available for comment yesterday.

However, both the Mayor (Cllr Ncube) and Cllr Nyoni confirmed the development.

“What you have heard is true. What has happened gives me time to serve people in a different capacity and I wish well all those who remained at council. I encourage them to carry on with our vision of improving service delivery in our town for the next three years. The people should be the winners,” said the outgoing Mayor.

Beitbridge town has six wards with an estimated population of 70 000 people all falling under Beitbridge East Constituency, represented by Cde Albert Nguluvhe (Zanu PF). Zanu PF controls are the Rural District Council and all the two constituencies- Beitbridge East and Beitbridge West.

