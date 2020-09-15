Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded five new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7 531.

The total number of deaths still stands at 224 while the national recovery rate stands at 76 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the five new cases emanate from local transmissions. Bulawayo recorded four new cases while Manicaland provinces had one case.

“As of September 14, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 531 confirmed cases, 5 690 recoveries and 224 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Twelve new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 76 percent.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 362 cases, 1 202 recoveries, 118 active cases and 42 deaths.

