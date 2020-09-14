City of Harare health services director Prosper Chonzi has been appointed as the acting Harare town clerk with immediate effect.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

His appointment comes after Harare town clerk engineer Hosiah Chisango was arrested in Gweru over land scam allegations.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed the appointment.

“He is one of the most experienced directors in charge of our health operation and has acted as a town clerk before so he is an experienced person fit for the position”, Mafume said.

