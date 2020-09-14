Herald Reporter

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s trial continued yesterday in camera at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mphoko is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly instructed some police officers to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma from police cells.

Prosecutor Mr Lovett Masuku successfully applied to have the trial be heard in camera citing need to protect State’s secrets.

In his application Mr Masuku told Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynois Utahwashe that he agreed with Mphoko’s lawyers to have the proceedings heard in camera.

Said Mr Masuku: “The State is of the view that proceedings should be heard in camera, the basis for the application is that the evidence likely to be adduced will not be good in terms of State security.”

Responding to the State’s application, Mphoko’s lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba insisted that the accused person’s immediate family should be present during the trial saying he cannot be cut off from his family members.

Like this: Like Loading...