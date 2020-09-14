Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) will make a final decision on staging of the provincial championships on Friday.

The tournament set for White City Stadium on September 26 remains in doubt largely due to the fact that government is yet to lift the inter-city travel ban.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara says the association will map the way forward at their full executive meeting on Friday.

“We will have our meeting on Friday that is when we expect to come up with a final verdict on the meet. What l can guarantee is that if we fail to have the event this month, we will not dump the event completely, but we will continue to prepare to hold it in the coming months. As an association we continue to hope for the best. As it stands there is talk of schools opening, which is a positive sign for us. That on its own gives us hope that travelling spaces will soon open,” said Tagara.

The scheduling of some of the world’s biggest races in December was also an indication that things could soon return to normal.

Naaz is hoping marathon runners can qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

They have short-listed six runners for qualification, Munyaradzi Jari, Isaac Mpofu, Ngonidzashe Ncube, Rutendo Nyahora, Fortunate Chidzivo and Ethel Sibanda.

